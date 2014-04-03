New articles uploaded

Hello readers,

Echo Times issue #3 is now out on stands around campus. Here is a list of our latest stories:

The latest form of addiction: TV binge watching

Life is art for these four college alumni

Pete Carroll: From Mariner to Seahawk

Spirit and passion take the stage in “Earthly Flight”

Super Bowl XLVIII was totally for the birds

Spring Break: COM students are not part of “party culture”

Drought predictions get watered down

Waiting to graduate: Many students support themselves through college by working in restaurants

Marin homes of the rich and famous

